Take Bubba’s cordless fillet knife on spring adventures: $100 (Reg. $120)

9to5Toys Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Bubba Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife for *$99.90* *shipped*. This is down from its $120 going rate and marks a new all-time low. If you’re an avid fisher, this is a must-have addition to your toolkit. It includes multiple blades to use and is battery-powered so you can use it on a boat, at the dock, or just about anywhere. This kit also includes two batteries and a carrying case to keep things nice and organized. Weighing in at 1.11-pounds, it’ll add minimal bulk to your fishing toolkit. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

The post Take Bubba’s cordless fillet knife on spring adventures: $100 (Reg. $120) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
