Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America



Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down as Nintendo of America president in February 2019, set on retiring and relaxing after more than a decade in the role. That relaxation period has come to an end, however, with Fils-Aimé set to join GameStop’s board of directors at a time when the gaming retail chain could use some much needed guidance.



GameStop has undergone big changes as its quarterly revenue and stock continue to deteriorate. Part of that includes pivoting to being more than a physical games retailer, selling products like Funko Pop toys and geek-related apparel. The company is also reportedly laying off mid-level managers and employees in an attempt to cut costs, according to Polygon. Fils-Aimé will hopefully help GameStop figure out its... Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of AmericaReggie Fils-Aimé stepped down as Nintendo of America president in February 2019, set on retiring and relaxing after more than a decade in the role. That relaxation period has come to an end, however, with Fils-Aimé set to join GameStop’s board of directors at a time when the gaming retail chain could use some much needed guidance.GameStop has undergone big changes as its quarterly revenue and stock continue to deteriorate. Part of that includes pivoting to being more than a physical games retailer, selling products like Funko Pop toys and geek-related apparel. The company is also reportedly laying off mid-level managers and employees in an attempt to cut costs, according to Polygon. Fils-Aimé will hopefully help GameStop figure out its... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Former Nintendo exec Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop's board GameStop thinks it has a way to turn around its struggling business: give a video game industry legend a say in the company's future. The retailer has appointed...

engadget 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this EmpireDynamic ADX Breaking: Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors https://t.co/VLSJpMpSWq… https://t.co/ly2oaT11jn 12 minutes ago Robin Xipe Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors Read More in https://t.co/nLr9dxXm6W Thank you verge Xipe_tech 14 minutes ago Wii Newsdaily Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors - The Verge https://t.co/dXldNlbiAo 17 minutes ago Nintendo Tweets Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors - The Verge https://t.co/ms5iOw24h2 36 minutes ago