Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America
Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down as Nintendo of America president in February 2019, set on retiring and relaxing after more than a decade in the role. That relaxation period has come to an end, however, with Fils-Aimé set to join GameStop’s board of directors at a time when the gaming retail chain could use some much needed guidance.
GameStop has undergone big changes as its quarterly revenue and stock continue to deteriorate. Part of that includes pivoting to being more than a physical games retailer, selling products like Funko Pop toys and geek-related apparel. The company is also reportedly laying off mid-level managers and employees in an attempt to cut costs, according to Polygon. Fils-Aimé will hopefully help GameStop figure out its...