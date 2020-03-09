Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors

Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors

The Verge Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directorsNeilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America

Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down as Nintendo of America president in February 2019, set on retiring and relaxing after more than a decade in the role. That relaxation period has come to an end, however, with Fils-Aimé set to join GameStop’s board of directors at a time when the gaming retail chain could use some much needed guidance.

GameStop has undergone big changes as its quarterly revenue and stock continue to deteriorate. Part of that includes pivoting to being more than a physical games retailer, selling products like Funko Pop toys and geek-related apparel. The company is also reportedly laying off mid-level managers and employees in an attempt to cut costs, according to Polygon. Fils-Aimé will hopefully help GameStop figure out its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Nintendo exec Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop's board

GameStop thinks it has a way to turn around its struggling business: give a video game industry legend a say in the company's future. The retailer has appointed...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EmpireDynamic

EmpireDynamic ADX Breaking: Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors https://t.co/VLSJpMpSWq… https://t.co/ly2oaT11jn 12 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors Read More in https://t.co/nLr9dxXm6W Thank you verge Xipe_tech 14 minutes ago

WiiNewsdaily

Wii Newsdaily Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors - The Verge https://t.co/dXldNlbiAo 17 minutes ago

NintendoTweets2

Nintendo Tweets Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop’s board of directors - The Verge https://t.co/ms5iOw24h2 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.