Netflix will end 'Lost in Space' with a third season in 2021

engadget Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
One of Netflix's biggest sci-fi shows (and biggest shows, period) is winding to a close. Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season expected to premiere sometime in 2021. This isn't the product of Netflix's habit of canceling sh...
