Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptional ability' (TSLA)· Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free.
· During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you dropped out and did...
 AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you...

Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,' [Video]Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

JC Olivera/Getty Images Musician Grimes defended her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Grimes said that Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion,..

Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,' [Video]Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

JC Olivera/Getty Images Musician Grimes defended her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Grimes said that Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion,..

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes are expecting a baby together. Here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since. (TSLA)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes are expecting a baby together. Here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since. (TSLA)· Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have been dating since 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the annual Met Gala.  · The couple has...
Tesla's biggest investor says the company's chairwoman gives Elon Musk 'emotional' support so he can focus on leading the company (TSLA)

Tesla's biggest investor says the company's chairwoman gives Elon Musk 'emotional' support so he can focus on leading the company (TSLA)· Tesla's biggest investor, Baillie Gifford, believes it's a "better-run" company these days, thanks in large part to Tesla's chairwoman. · James Anderson,...
lorakolodny

Lora Kolodny @GlennF This kicker! "Despite Musk’s skepticism, many of the open job listings at SpaceX list a bachelor’s degree o… https://t.co/oprtGBiOXG 2 minutes ago

schoolmoneyorg

School Money Elon Musk says college isn't for learning, not required at Tesla - Business Insider - Business Insider… https://t.co/jfjIidWqx3 3 minutes ago

El_Sacko2

Brandin Zulu RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptional… 3 minutes ago

lorakolodny

Lora Kolodny Afaik, Tesla doesn't release # of f.t. employees (at every level+dept.) w/ 0 or some college education, undergrad o… https://t.co/UHWZZQ0aVF 7 minutes ago

hayes_tin

tin hayes Elon Musk says college is ‘for fun’ and not for learning, echoing PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel https://t.co/wjpdgtmK2G 10 minutes ago

Al_Bursey

Alistair N. Bursey Elon Musk says college isn't for learning, not required at Tesla - Business Insider https://t.co/sgvap1NlUI 11 minutes ago

herrkusuma

Climate Comms Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptio… https://t.co/TApVtTHoRn 16 minutes ago

FinNewsNet

FinancialNewsNetwork Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptio… https://t.co/5CsJqVPObP 17 minutes ago

