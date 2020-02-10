Global  

One News Page > Technology News > Keep your gear on during a power outage with this 750VA UPS: $67.50 (Reg $80)

Keep your gear on during a power outage with this 750VA UPS: $67.50 (Reg $80)

9to5Toys Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the CyberPower AVR 750VA/450W 12-outlet UPS (AVRG750U) for *$67.53* *shipped*. Down from its regular going rate of around $83, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever suffered a document loss due to the power going out, then you need a UPS like this. It’ll keep your gear online during a power outage and also will ensure that your network stays up during inclimate weather. Plus, with 12-outlets, this UPS can power it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

