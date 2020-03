Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Snap's private annual conference for publishing and ad partners, the Snap Partner Summit, will now be online-only due to

· In a statement to invitees seen by BI, Snap said it would make its keynote speech and product announcements online "out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our partners... · Snap's private annual conference for publishing and ad partners, the Snap Partner Summit, will now be online-only due to coronavirus fears · In a statement to invitees seen by BI, Snap said it would make its keynote speech and product announcements online "out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our partners 👓 View full article