Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as Twitter CEO, but it might not matter

The Verge Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Jack Dorsey photographed during London Tech Week | Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

On Thursday, after Jack Dorsey’s first public comments since he was targeted by activist investor Elliott Management, I suggested that the real drama was just beginning. On some level, for reasons we’ll get into, this may be true. But on another level it was dead wrong. The fight some of us expected between Elliott and Twitter did not materialize. Instead, Twitter folded like a card table.

Twitter Inc. will appoint three new directors to its board and create a committee to review its leadership and governance, as part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management Corp. and private equity firm Silver Lake. The pact leaves Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey in place.

 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey survived an attempt to remove him after the social media company struck a deal with activist hedge fund Elliott Management. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO [Video]Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO

According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published

How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey [Video]How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey

Can Twitter be saved? In a wide-ranging conversation with TED's Chris Anderson and Whitney Pennington Rodgers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discusses the future of the platform -- acknowledging problems..

Credit: TED     Duration: 25:47Published


Elon Musk is vowing to support Twitter boss Jack Dorsey against the activist hedge fund trying to oust him (TWTR, TSLA)

· Elon Musk voiced his support for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is under attack from activist investor Elliott Management. · Musk is CEO of two companies —...
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he will 'reconsider' his plan to move to Africa because of coronavirus, amid an activist shareholder campaign to remove him

· Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he was rethinking his impending move to Africa in light of the coronavirus outbreak. · The Twitter cofounder and CEO caused...
ruhanirabin

Ruhani Rabin 🛸 Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as Twitter CEO, but it might not matter https://t.co/eSIzw43wre https://t.co/H6cdt2aUru 6 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as Twitter CEO, but it might not matter ((Casey Newton)/The Verge) https://t.co/3fizFkL5IA 20 minutes ago

EmpireDynamic

EmpireDynamic ADX Hot new story Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as Twitter CEO, but it might not matter https://t.co/WP3CnSuYKf… https://t.co/Zsfmo9XSyv 21 minutes ago

whats_new_2day

WhatsNew2Day Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as a Twitter CEO, but it might not matter https://t.co/o9G4nzKgNb https://t.co/0iVCjrB4c1 23 minutes ago

ByteFunding

Byte Funding Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as #twitter CEO, but it might not matter https://t.co/cafr1VrrB0 https://t.co/oKWq5PDETN 30 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as Twitter CEO, but it might not matter https://t.co/jI3IZV8yfb https://t.co/XjhrSF1… 34 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as Twitter CEO, but it might not matter https://t.co/jI3IZV8yfb https://t.co/XjhrSF11E0 34 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Jack Dorsey bought himself more time as Twitter CEO, but it might not matter https://t.co/XWlsI1tth1 https://t.co/BAVEHV64L9 34 minutes ago

