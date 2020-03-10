Global  

EA's 15-year-long exclusivity deal with the NFL for 'Madden' is finally coming to an end (EA, TTWO)

EA's 15-year-long exclusivity deal with the NFL for 'Madden' is finally coming to an end (EA, TTWO)

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
EA's 15-year-long exclusivity deal with the NFL for 'Madden' is finally coming to an end (EA, TTWO)· *In 2005, the NFL and game publisher Electronic Arts entered an exclusivity deal that would impact the next 15 years of gaming: "Madden" became the only football game with NFL teams and players.*
· *The move effectively ended competition from rival game-maker 2K Sports, which makes the very popular "NBA 2K" games every year....
News video: NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games

NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games 01:02

 NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games On March 10, video game publisher 2K announced a partnership with the NFL to make video games, but the deal comes with a catch. The new games will be non-simulation experiences. EA sports, via statement Additional details are not yet known, but the games are...

