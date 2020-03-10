An architect in China created a wearable shield worn like a backpack designed to protect from coronavirus Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

· Chinese designer Sun Dayong created a design for a shield that protects wearers from contracting COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

· The shield is called "Be a Batman," and inspired by the wings of a bat.

· UV radiation on the shield is designed to kill the virus, while the whole device is "a shell that can wrap us up and...



