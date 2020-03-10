Apple will reportedly give retail workers unlimited sick leave if they show symptoms of COVID-19

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Apple's hourly staff, including retail workers, will reportedly receive unlimited sick leave if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

· According to 9to5Mac, which first reported the news, Apple's retail workers are not required to submit a doctor's note before taking this time off.

