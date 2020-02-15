A coronavirus fake news 'infodemic' is spreading online faster than tech companies' ability to quash it
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · Misinformation about the novel coronavirus outbreak is everywhere online, ranging from conspiracy theories to unverified reports to malicious campaigns carried out by scammers.
· The World Health Organization has warned of a fake news "infodemic" amid the outbreak.
· Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter are...
REUTERS/Erin Scott Like many companies, Facebook's business has been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Its supply chain for hardware has been disrupted, and it cancelled a conference it was..