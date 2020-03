A coronavirus fake news 'infodemic' is spreading online faster than tech companies' ability to quash it

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

· Misinformation about the novel

· The World Health Organization has warned of a fake news "infodemic" amid the outbreak.

· Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter are... · Misinformation about the novel coronavirus outbreak is everywhere online, ranging from conspiracy theories to unverified reports to malicious campaigns carried out by scammers.· The World Health Organization has warned of a fake news "infodemic" amid the outbreak.· Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter are 👓 View full article