Sony confirms Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC

Image: Guerilla Games



It’s official: Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC. Hermen Hulst, who runs PlayStation Worldwide Studios, confirmed in an interview with Sony’s PlayStation blog that a PC version of the open-world RPG will launch this summer. The game was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4.



Hulst did not specify a release date, but he said that Guerrilla Games — Horizon Zero Dawn’s developer — will release more information soon. The port is already listed on the Steam store with PlayStation Mobile as its publisher.



