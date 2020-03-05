Global  

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is too fragile for a $1,400 smartphone

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is too fragile for a $1,400 smartphone· I accidentally dropped Business Insider's Galaxy S20 Ultra review unit from knee height without a case, and the drop damaged the screen, back, and camera module. 
· The surface was concrete, which I'm sure didn't help.
· There are no official repair services for the Galaxy S20 Ultra yet, but repairs for Samsung's previous...
Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison 09:59

 The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pixel 4?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love

We’ve been testing Samsung’s biggest, baddest, and most expensive phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra. So far, here’s the 5 things we love about it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Quick Look

In this tech video, we will be taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and its 108 megapixel camera.

Galaxy S20 Ultra’s cameras make up 1/5th of the phone’s $528 production cost

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a really, really expensive smartphone and now, we know what makes it tick. Today, Tech Insights has taken a deep dive in the...
9to5Google

Galaxy S20 Ultra durability test shows a tough phone, scathes $1,400 price [Video]

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a really expensive smartphone at $1,400, so you’d probably want it to be tough and hold up over time. Luckily, that seems to be...
9to5Google

