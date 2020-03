EddieSam @AshaRangappa_ Believe it or not there was time when there was no such thing as a cell phone, XBox, Wi-Fi, or even… https://t.co/Kebpy6gEMs 2 hours ago AnotheN Is there any such thing as a good DAW for mobile? I use a android phone and my computer is currently packed so I wo… https://t.co/1wzB1xqLMU 6 hours ago Panhandleheart @JudgeRoxy12 Well, for starters, how did her sister get her hands on such a thing. Was there commentary along with… https://t.co/e29LeuGd3X 9 hours ago The_CDC_is_Lying🧢 Is there such a thing as a "smart" house phone. 10 hours ago ㅇㅇㅁ 👩🏻‍🦳When did I say such a thing?! (I didn’t!) 🗣My phone is over there!! (Do you want me to show the messages??) 10 hours ago nobody important people are being assholes to each other about using public toilets? do y’all know how many germs are on your phone… https://t.co/tSAwK0kiWg 13 hours ago Brucie ☕️ Rosch The person who pairs and ships a wifi, no frills message board with a phone / web app to send / compose messages re… https://t.co/yrlgoQXIKv 14 hours ago Olivier Janssens🎗 @CyberNews_com @okcupid Yeah, there’s no such thing as crazy women out there.. Let’s continue the narrative that on… https://t.co/LQ1UEtACtG 16 hours ago