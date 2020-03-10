Global  

San Francisco has set a 50-guest limit on City Hall weddings through March 20 to discourage mass gatherings, as 13 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in the city

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
San Francisco has set a 50-guest limit on City Hall weddings through March 20 to discourage mass gatherings, as 13 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in the city· San Francisco is capping the number of guests at its City Hall weddings at 50 people amid the coronavirus outbreak.
· The move is the result of a city order banning large events of 50 people or more at city-owned facilities, like City Hall and the San Francisco Public Library.
· It's one of the latest changes made to limit...
