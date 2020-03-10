San Francisco has set a 50-guest limit on City Hall weddings through March 20 to discourage mass gatherings, as 13 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in the city
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · San Francisco is capping the number of guests at its City Hall weddings at 50 people amid the coronavirus outbreak.
· The move is the result of a city order banning large events of 50 people or more at city-owned facilities, like City Hall and the San Francisco Public Library.
· It's one of the latest changes made to limit...