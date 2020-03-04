Global  

Levi’s and Nintendo made Super Mario-themed overalls and they’re wonderful

The Verge Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Levi’s and Nintendo made Super Mario-themed overalls and they’re wonderfulImage: Levi’s / Nintendo

We’ve known about the upcoming Super Mario-themed collaboration between Levi’s and Nintendo since last week, but it wasn’t until Tuesday morning that the two companies revealed the most wonderfully on-brand item in the collection: denim overalls.

Levi’s tweeted out more images featuring the new line today, including the overalls and a Levi’s-appropriate jean jacket. There are also some noisy shirts and a pair of shorts brimming with cartoon drawings of Mario characters.



Happy #MAR10Day. Collaboration coming 04.01. pic.twitter.com/vk4H9UWQNs

— Levi's® (@LEVIS) March 10, 2020

If you were especially eager to check out the collection last week, images of the overalls had already begun floating around the web at the time of the original...
