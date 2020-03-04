Levi’s and Nintendo made Super Mario-themed overalls and they’re wonderful Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Image: Levi’s / Nintendo



We’ve known about the upcoming Super Mario-themed collaboration between Levi’s and Nintendo since last week, but it wasn’t until Tuesday morning that the two companies revealed the most wonderfully on-brand item in the collection: denim overalls.



Levi’s tweeted out more images featuring the new line today, including the overalls and a Levi’s-appropriate jean jacket. There are also some noisy shirts and a pair of shorts brimming with cartoon drawings of Mario characters.







Happy #MAR10Day. Collaboration coming 04.01. pic.twitter.com/vk4H9UWQNs



— Levi's® (@LEVIS) March 10, 2020



