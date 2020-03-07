Global  

Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus· Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for the state on Tuesday. 
· He said in a press conference that the declaration would give his government more flexibility to "respond to this evolving outbreak." 
· Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said that the state has...
0
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Sierra College Declares State Of Emergency

Sierra College Declares State Of Emergency 01:04

 Sierra College in Rocklin has declared a campus state of emergency after two employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means [Video]Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency over coronavirus on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published

Gov. Baker declares 'state of emergency' [Video]Gov. Baker declares 'state of emergency'

"Today I'm declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts. This declaration will give our administration more flexibility to respond to this evolving outbreak," Baker said.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 09:31Published


New York steps up fight against coronavirus

More than a dozen states have declared a state of emergency in the U.S. amid coronavirus fears. Meg Oliver reports.
CBS News Also reported by •bizjournalsTerra Dailycbs4.comJapan Today

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insidercbs4.comDenver Post

Tweets about this

UsaCleanup

cleanupPoliticsUSA RT @janiceismoving: @Amy_Siskind Massachusetts had 40 something cases yesterday..... today it's 91. Oh and just declared a State of emergen… 2 minutes ago

AllOfTheeAbov

King Princess RT @stacos: JUST IN ! 51 new cases of #CoronaVirusUpdate popped up in Massachusetts. @MassGovernor has declared "State of Emergency" 4 minutes ago

MurphDugan

Jennifer Dugan Murphy RT @wedonopeneyes: 70people tested positive to #COVID19 after attending the Biogen conference in Boston. This just shows how serious this… 7 minutes ago

YardleyShooting

Mike Yardley RT @KathyAdopt1: @YardleyShooting Our Governor of Massachusetts U.S.A. just declared a state of emergency. 10 minutes ago

bookworm474

Shelley RT @Itsafairday: Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/A0mz… 11 minutes ago

skyincolour

skyin RT @COVlDI9: JUST IN: Massachusetts announces 51 new confirmed cases of the #coronavirus. The total is now 92 Gov. Charlie Baker declared… 14 minutes ago

lovecherrimagic

#⃝naomi @ Prmr Count: 14 RT @JEHANCOURF: massachusetts just declared a state of emergency re coronavirus bc there are 124 recorded cases so basically y’all better w… 15 minutes ago

NetDick

BigDick RT @businessinsider: BREAKING: Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus http… 18 minutes ago

