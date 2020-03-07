Global  

Two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with coronavirus, after it became one of the few big tech trade shows not to cancel

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with coronavirus, after it became one of the few big tech trade shows not to cancel· Cybersecurity company Exabeam says that two employees who attended the RSA Conference in San Francisco have tested positive with coronavirus
· One of the employees, a 45-year-old man with a heart condition, is very ill, Bloomberg reports.
· RSA was one of the few big tech events go on as planned amid the spread of...
News video: Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship

Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship 02:52

 Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

