Elon Musk says Tesla is scouting locations for a Cybertruck factory in the 'central USA' (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk says Tesla is scouting locations for a Cybertruck factory in the 'central USA' (TSLA)· Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that Tesla is scouting possible locations in the "central USA" to produce its all-electric Cybertruck.
· Musk also tweeted that the automaker is looking to produce its Model Y crossover SUV on the east coast.
· Tesla has proven itself to be an innovative company, but has struggled to produce its...
News video: Elon Musk Announces Tesla Searching For Location For New Factory In The Central US

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Searching For Location For New Factory In The Central US 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was looking for locations for a new factory in the central U.S. According to Business Insider, the factory would focus on building its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck. Musk unveiled the Cybetruck November 2019 and received a mix of reactions. Some liked the...

