82 percent of women in US cybersecurity roles believe the industry has a gender bias problem

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Does the cybersecurity industry have an issue with gender bias? A new report from Tessian based on a survey of 200 female cybersecurity professionals in both the US and UK suggests that it does. According to the results 82 percent of female cybersecurity professionals in the US believe that cybersecurity has a gender bias problem, compared with 49 percent of those in the UK. In addition the gender pay gap in the US cybersecurity industry is 17 percent, while in the UK, it's 19 percent. 45 percent of US respondents say equal pay would help with recruitment, compared with just…


