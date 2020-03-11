CIOs believe the pace of digital transformation will increase in 2020

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A new survey of over 300 enterprise chief information officers (CIOs) shows that more than 90 percent expect the pace of digital transformation to increase in 2020. The report from Flexera shows that customer experience is the top driver of digital transformation efforts with 69 percent rating it very important, but only 36 percent considering themselves very mature in this area. As a result, CIOs are planning for heavy adoption of cloud (public, private and multi-cloud) and artificial intelligence (AI) in 2020 "The findings in the 2020 CIO Priorities Report echo changes we've made in our own company and have…


