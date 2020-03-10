Global  

The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization are launching an emergency coronavirus task force of 200 business leaders — including execs from Alphabet and KPMG

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization are launching an emergency coronavirus task force of 200 business leaders — including execs from Alphabet and KPMG· The World Health Organization and The World Economic Forum are launching an emergency task force to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
· The task force is called the COVID Action Platform for business and has more than 200 corporate members, including Alphabet, Nasdaq Inc, KPMG, and HP. It is open to any stakeholder...
