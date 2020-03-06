A week after Etsy said it was removing coronavirus-themed products, listings for 'Immunity Tea,' DIY hand sanitizer, and 'I survived coronavirus' bracelets remained
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · The e-commerce platform Etsy has taken steps to remove thousands of product listings that reference "coronavirus" or "COVID-19," in an attempt to stop people from capitalizing on the pandemic.
· But a week after the platform announced its efforts, the Etsy search bar's autofilled recommendations included "coronavirüs,"...
