A week after Etsy said it was removing coronavirus-themed products, listings for 'Immunity Tea,' DIY hand sanitizer, and 'I survived coronavirus' bracelets remained

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A week after Etsy said it was removing coronavirus-themed products, listings for 'Immunity Tea,' DIY hand sanitizer, and 'I survived coronavirus' bracelets remained· The e-commerce platform Etsy has taken steps to remove thousands of product listings that reference "coronavirus" or "COVID-19," in an attempt to stop people from capitalizing on the pandemic. 
· But a week after the platform announced its efforts, the Etsy search bar's autofilled recommendations included "coronavirüs,"...
