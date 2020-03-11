Global  

Apple closes all retail stores in Italy until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic

9to5Mac Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Apple has announced today that it is closing all of its retail stores in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a message on its website, Apple says that all 17 of its retail stores in Italy will be closed until further notice.

 As much of the world shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is re-opening all of its retail stores in China - a small sign of a return to normalcy.

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spr

Rome residents applaud medical staff during coronavirus lockdown

Footage from a flat in Rome where the residents applauded the medical staff in Italy that are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple to temporarily close all retail stores outside of China until March 27 to stem coronavirus spread, CEO Tim Cook announced· Apple is set to close all retail stores outside China until March 27, to stem coronavirus spread, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Saturday. · The retailer...
Apple CEO, Tim Cook, also said workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations.
