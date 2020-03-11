Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )





more…



The post Apple closes all retail stores in Italy until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic appeared first on 9to5Mac. Apple has announced today that it is closing all of its retail stores in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic . In a message on its website, Apple says that all 17 of its retail stores in Italy will be closed until further notice.more…The post Apple closes all retail stores in Italy until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

