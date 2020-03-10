Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Save up to 64% on Deadpool and Cable graphic novels from $1 at ComiXology

Save up to 64% on Deadpool and Cable graphic novels from $1 at ComiXology

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
ComiXology is back with its latest batch of discounted graphic novels and single issue releases, this time taking up to *64% off *Marvel Cable titles. Prices start at *$1*, and for those that love Deadpool (and let’s face it, who doesn’t), one standout is on Cable & Deadpool Vol. 1: If Looks Could Kill at *$3.99*. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. Also available for* free* with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. This novel brings much of the hilarity and action from the second film staring the merc with a mouth but with an added twist. This time Wade Wilson and Nathan Summers are in a bit of a bind, as the two anti-heroes are literally stuck together. Head below for other notable Cable comics on sale.

more…

The post Save up to 64% on Deadpool and Cable graphic novels from $1 at ComiXology appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ComiXology slashes 75% off Marvel Hulk graphic novels starting under $1

ComiXology is following up its sales from earlier in the week by discounting a collection of Marvel Hulk graphic novels by* 75% off* priced from under* $1* when...
9to5Toys

ComiXology takes up to 80% off DC Robin graphic novels and more from under $1

Following yesterday’s Eternals sale, ComiXology is giving DC fans a collection of graphic novels and single issues to read up on centered around everyone’s...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Save up to 64% on Deadpool and Cable graphic novels from $1 at ComiXology https://t.co/P8ecxyZjaU 5 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Save up to 64% on Deadpool and Cable graphic novels from $1 at ComiXology https://t.co/kvefy4tJmN by @blairaltland 5 days ago

Yello100073

🆔 RT @ryanmanoneup: Deadpool arrives back in time to Earth @VancityReynolds to see his earlier self save Peter and a Deadpool going to stop C… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.