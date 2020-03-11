Global  

Apple is shutting down all of its stores in Italy indefinitely due to the coronavirus

The Verge Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Apple is shutting down all of its stores in Italy indefinitely due to the coronavirusIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple is indefinitely closing all 17 of its Apple Store retail locations in Italy due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, according to notices posted on the company’s Italian website, as spotted by Bloomberg. The store closings are effectively a formality, though, given that the entire country of Italy has already been put on lockdown as of March 9th.

Apple has yet to say when the stores will reopen, only noting that the stores “will remain closed until a later date.” Italy’s lockdown is currently set to lift on April 3rd. While the stores remain closed, Apple is instead directing customers to its support website for both phone or web-based customer support.

The Italian shutdown marks the second major closing of...
 Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing.

