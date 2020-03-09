News24.com | Zimbabwe coronavirus suspect tests negative after hospital escape

Global  

A suspected coronavirus case who escaped from hospital in Zimbabwe has tested negative on, authorities said, after causing panic by eluding medical staff and running loose in the capital.
 The Regal Princess cruise ship pulled into a Florida port late Sunday night, after being held off Florida's coast for hours while awaiting results for two crew members who eventually tested negative for coronavirus.

Zimbabwe: Suspected Coronavirus Patient Flees From Wilkins Hospital

[New Zimbabwe] A suspected coronavirus patient is reported to have escaped from the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.
