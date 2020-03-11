Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > These are the places where you can still buy toilet paper

These are the places where you can still buy toilet paper

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Don't stress about where to buy toilet paper—you can still get it at these places online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Toilet Paper Pallet Emptied in Seconds

Toilet Paper Pallet Emptied in Seconds 01:34

 Occurred on March 4, 2020 / Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was doing my weekly shopping and I heard loud voices about toilet paper. I saw the pallet of paper come out, I grabbed one and started recording, it was a frenzy, the pallet emptied in about 60 seconds."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Panic of buying toilet paper hits upstate New York [Video]Panic of buying toilet paper hits upstate New York

Chili, NY: Panic buying of toilet paper hits upstate NY. Stopped at Wegmans supermarket and found empty shelves of toilet paper. What is wrong with people?

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:15Published

Cat Destroys Toilet Paper Midst Coronavirus Toilet Paper Hoarding [Video]Cat Destroys Toilet Paper Midst Coronavirus Toilet Paper Hoarding

Occurred on March 12, 2020 / Bozeman, Montana, USA

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bidet sales are soaring as the coronavirus causes toilet paper panic-buying frenzies around the world

Bidet sales are soaring as the coronavirus causes toilet paper panic-buying frenzies around the world· As the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to an uptick in toilet paper sales, some bidet brands are seeing their sales soar. · Brondell, a home product...
Business Insider Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCTV NewsBBC News

Forget Buying Toilet Paper – Buy This Toilet Paper Stock Instead

Should you stock up on shares of KP Tissue (TSX:KPT) to go with your stockpile of toilet paper? The 6.6% dividend yield is just one reason to buy this...
Motley Fool Also reported by •The Smoking GunNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

haneenoriqat

Haneen Oriqat 🌻حنين I find that learning the Islamic guidance in these trying times brings me a sense of peace. My parents were heartb… https://t.co/hqzAb0rvjC 2 hours ago

coy_montgomery

coy montgomery Tore my ACL and missed my senior year of baseball last year and all I wanna do is watch some baseball and now I can… https://t.co/1NqWD1Yksv 3 hours ago

jdf754

jdf26downthelane RT @SollenbergerRC: still a mystery as to where these tests come from, and why certain people seem to have access, but until today austin h… 3 hours ago

SollenbergerRC

Roger Sollenberger still a mystery as to where these tests come from, and why certain people seem to have access, but until today aust… https://t.co/fhCs8FSZFS 3 hours ago

thehockeyexpert

Marco D'Amico @suceki You miss the point entirely... I literally stated being totally okay with having 37-43 % of my income bein… https://t.co/thOR8qvuce 4 hours ago

HiBritneyMonae

Britney Monae Yes disinfect your house. But I’m saying buying to the point where other people don’t have access to these items is… https://t.co/GXDvSvsf1H 4 hours ago

SharronDark

Sharron Dark You can still buy hand sanitizer online at these places - https://t.co/dCfm7gYZFg #GoogleAlerts 4 hours ago

LynnIsOverIt

Lynn Johnson @DrDenaGrayson Keep reading about all these new tests or testing capabilities, yet testing isn't increasing in most… https://t.co/a3ombH5hOw 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.