Finally nab a Nintendo Switch Lite while it’s available for $177

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise for *$177.20 shipped* when coupon code *BWTPGS* has been applied during checkout. That’s around $20 off what Amazon is charging and beats our last mention by $5. Whether you already own a regular Switch or have been waiting to try Nintendo’s latest batch of titles on the even-more-portable model, now is a great time to bite. Players that nab one of these will be ready to enjoy the latest-and-greatest Nintendo titles in a very compact form-factor. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Give our hands-on review a look for photos and to read what we thought. more…

