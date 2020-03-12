Global  

U.S. institutes 30-day travel ban on Europe, taps SBA and tax deferrals to stimulate the economy

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In a Wednesday evening address from the Oval Office President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would issue a thirty day travel ban for travel from the European Union. He is also looking to Congress, the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department to take steps to stimulate the U.S. economy. The steps are the […]
News video: How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip

How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip 01:22

 The US travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak bans most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

EU chief proposes 30-day travel ban over coronavirus fears [Video]

EU chief proposes 30-day travel ban over coronavirus fears

The European Union could shut its borders to non-essential travellers in a dramatic move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Daily Crunch: Stocks plummet after travel ban

We’ve got a barrage of news related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Comscore partners with Twitch and the ACLU sues over facial recognition in airports....
TechCrunch Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24NPRAutosport

'Irresponsible': Prominent Belgian MEP slams Donald Trump's EU coronavirus travel ban

"We need to listen to experts and doctors" - that's the warning from prominent Belgian Green MEP and doctor Petra De Sutter as coronavirus fears sweep...
France 24 Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersNPR

