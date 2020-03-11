White House officials call on Apple and other tech companies to help fight coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Earlier today, it was reported that Apple and other tech companies would meet with White House officials to “discuss ways” to coordinate a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Politico now has the details of that meeting, including what the Trump administration is seeking from technology companies.
more…
The post White House officials call on Apple and other tech companies to help fight coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...
SUSPENCE OVER WHETHER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IS OVER NOW, AS THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS TESTED NEGATIVE. TRUMP UNDERWENT A..