Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > White House officials call on Apple and other tech companies to help fight coronavirus

White House officials call on Apple and other tech companies to help fight coronavirus

9to5Mac Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Earlier today, it was reported that Apple and other tech companies would meet with White House officials to “discuss ways” to coordinate a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Politico now has the details of that meeting, including what the Trump administration is seeking from technology companies.

more…

The post White House officials call on Apple and other tech companies to help fight coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:10

 Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bergen County Officials On New Public, Business Restrictions Against COVID-19 [Video]

Bergen County Officials On New Public, Business Restrictions Against COVID-19

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco and other officials announced an executive order to limit public gatherings and order certain types of businesses to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:57Published
US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia

SUSPENCE OVER WHETHER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IS OVER NOW, AS THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS TESTED NEGATIVE. TRUMP UNDERWENT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple and Other Tech Companies to Convene With White House Officials About Coronavirus Response

Executives from Apple and other tech companies will meat Trump administration officials on Wednesday to discuss co-ordination efforts and information sharing to...
MacRumours.com

White House enlists Apple, tech companies in fight against coronavirus pandemic

In response to growing concerns over the fast-moving COVID-19 pandemic, the White House on Wednesday asked Apple and a handful of other tech companies to police...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

jasonkoval

Jason Koval RT @resistbot: Chuck: “You have not gotten any reassurance from customs officials that they’re going to have more folks on hand today?” Go… 3 minutes ago

Kgub14

Kgub @GovPritzker @realDonaldTrump @VP Americans are behind you!!! the White House “cowards/imbeciles/incompetent offici… https://t.co/O17Ohg8ITX 17 minutes ago

citizensclimate

Citizens' Climate Lobby Consider: ➡️ calling the White House & your Governor to ask them to take assertive action on #socialdistancing ➡️am… https://t.co/df2UagMWuu 1 hour ago

buckasaurusrex

Brian Buckingham RT @JoeO670: .@GovPritzker asked if he’s gotten any reassurance from customs officials that they are going to have more on hand on @MeetThe… 2 hours ago

MikeDaySMM

Mike Day The Governor of Illinois when asked today if he has gotten any reassurance from customs officials about more help a… https://t.co/LMK9HKlrkQ 2 hours ago

mapgirl61

MPhillips RT @KKJRyn: “Well, here’s what I got,” Pritzker said when asked if he’d received any reassurances from federal officials. “I got a call at… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.