Asian stock markets fall as COVID-19 is declared a pandemic

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
American stock markets plunged on Wednesday, after the World Health Organization officially declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. In Asia, meanwhile, almost all the major stock indexes were also trading lower the morning after the WHO’s announcement, with the Asia Dow Index down 4% by midday. Morning trading in East Asian markets was ongoing […]
News video: Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive 01:02

 Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow the news of an economic stimulus plan for workers affected by the coronavirus, proposed by the Trump...

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy [Video]

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is trying to look on the bright side of the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin said Sunday the US economy will slow down in the near term but avoid falling into a..

About Indian Stock Markets | stock market bascis for beginners in telugu part 4 [Video]

About Indian Stock Markets | stock market bascis for beginners in telugu part 4

About Indian Stock Markets | stock market bascis for beginners in telugu part 4

Asian Markets Tumble After Trump Announces Europe Travel Ban

Asian stock markets are tumbling on Thursday and U.S. stock futures extended losses after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a...
Stock market losses widespread in Asia-Pacific

Asian-Pacific stock markets plunged today as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel a flight from risk.  -More- 
