Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After numerous leaks and rumors, Redmi Note 9 series is finally out. Today, Xiaomi owned sub-brand Redmi launched two new Redmi devices — Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, at an online event. This comes after the Xiaomi India manager, Manu Kumar Jain, decided to cancel the offline launch, following the Coronavirus outbreak. Both […]



The post Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched In India With Quad-Camera At ₹14,999 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

