Twitter has made working from home mandatory for all employees

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Twitter has made working from home mandatory for all employees· Twitter has made working from home compulsory for all its staff because of coronavirus fears.
· That's a step up from its earlier advice suggesting people work from home.
· For contractors and hourly workers unable to do their jobs from home, Twitter said it will "continue to pay their labor costs to cover standard working...
