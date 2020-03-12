Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Tree planting search engine Ecosia is getting a visibility boost in Chrome

Tree planting search engine Ecosia is getting a visibility boost in Chrome

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Ecosia, a not-for-profit search engine which uses ad generated revenue to fund planting trees, is set to get a visibility boost in Chrome. A change Google is making to its chromium engine will see it added as a default search engine choice in up to 47 markets for the version 81 release of Google’s web […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE Tree planting search engine Ecosia is getting a visibility boost in Chrome https://t.co/SPCfA9Qwyy #Tech #WallSt 8 hours ago

DavidroaEdwards

David Edwards With your increased time at home do you find yourself surfing the Internet more? Consider using Ecosia as your sea… https://t.co/xF3KvwYx04 10 hours ago

AFOTUR

AFOTUR RT @RnfrstAlliance: #Ecosia - the not-for-profit search engine, which uses ad-generated revenue to fund planting #trees - is set to get a b… 18 hours ago

rpra_ont

Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority Search engine uses ad revenue to fund tree planting: https://t.co/whFr7RFqGd https://t.co/bOTd8qx6UL 1 day ago

Gummbyman32

Randy Gummerman RT @alexbiebricher: That's going to be the challenge now. *How* to do change the right way. #Earth #life #science #space #climate #eco #it… 3 days ago

KHardwickFranco

KathrynHardwickFranc RT @Ecosia: Chrome adds Ecosia as an official search option! Thanks for the feature @TechCrunch 🤖 https://t.co/SexI5d33A9 4 days ago

jeffal66

Jeff Alexander Tree planting search engine Ecosia is getting a visibility boost in Chrome https://t.co/hbKExSqiWE https://t.co/Y6QqfBNtkA 4 days ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf (I am Hiring) RT @alshawafmumin: Tree planting search engine #Ecosia is getting a visibility boost in #Chrome https://t.co/LtTC37A5kr https://t.co/lThLmz… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.