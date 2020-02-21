Pioneer’s 5.2-Ch. AV Receiver upgrades your home theater for $200 ($79 off)

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Today only, Woot is offering the Pioneer VSX-534 5.2-Channel Smart AV Receiver for *$199.99 Prime shipped*. Those without a Prime membership will have a $6 fee added on. Usually fetching $279, like you’ll find at Amazon and B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a $79 discount, beats the previous price cut by $29, and is the best we’ve seen in years. For audio enthusiasts, Dolby Atmos surround sound is surely the highlight of Pioneer’s receiver. Bluetooth support allows you to beam audio from a smartphone and other devices to your home theater setup with ease. On the wired connectivity front, there are also four HDMI inputs, allowing you to hook up game consoles, streaming media players, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.



