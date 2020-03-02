Banana Republic’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off regular-priced items
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The Banana Republic Friends and Family Event takes *40% off* all regular priced items with code *BRSPRING* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe for spring. The Camden Non-Iron Dress Shirt for men is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for *$48*. This shirt is great for work events paired with slacks, jeans during weekend outings, or shorts on warm weather days. It’s a great versatile shirt that will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Best of all, its non-iron design will give you a polished look throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.
more…
The post Banana Republic’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off regular-priced items appeared first on 9to5Toys.
A hero who saved Princess Anne during an attempted kidnap is selling his George Medal nearly 50 years later to fund his own funeral. Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell, 72, punched gunman Ian Ball..