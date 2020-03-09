Apple's launch of a cheaper iPhone is looking increasingly uncertain as the coronavirus spreads (AAPL)

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Apple was reportedly planning to hold an event in March to announce new products, but has scrapped plans to do so because of the ongoing

· Apple was widely expected to announce a low-cost iPhone called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. The cheaper model would reportedly have a... · Apple was reportedly planning to hold an event in March to announce new products, but has scrapped plans to do so because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak , according to Cult of Mac.· Apple was widely expected to announce a low-cost iPhone called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. The cheaper model would reportedly have a 👓 View full article

