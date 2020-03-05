Global  

American Airlines is reportedly capping fares for travelers leaving Europe following the US travel ban amid coronavirus pandemic (AAL)

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
American Airlines is reportedly capping fares for travelers flying from Europe to the US.
The move is reportedly a response to a 30-day travel ban declared by the US President Donald Trump Wednesday night, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
American Airlines...
News video: Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs 01:52

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:42Published
Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe [Video]

Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe

Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears. American Airlines says travelers will..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines caps fares on some U.S.-bound flights from Europe

American Airlines, like other carriers, is grappling with new guidance from the U.S. government that limits travel between the U.S. and Europe starting Friday....
bizjournals

American Airlines extends window to waive change fees in wake of coronavirus

American Airlines has extended its window to waive change fees amid mounting concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.  The Fort Worth, Texas-based...
bizjournals

