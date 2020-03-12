Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Amazon is currently offering the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Stay Tucked Crew 5-Pack of T-Shirts for *$11.05 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shirts are great for everyday wear and perfect for layering. They’re available in two color options and have a tag-free label for added comfort. Plus, the fabric wicks away moisture, which is great for the upcoming spring and summer weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the even more deals today.
