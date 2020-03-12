Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a travel ban restriction from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.
· The unilateral decisions to institute travel ban surprised the EU, which later condemned the ban.
· People...
France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..
Watch VideoPresident Trump's ban on travelers from much of Europe is drawing fierce criticism across the Atlantic, including an extraordinary rebuke from the... Newsy Also reported by •France 24 •Reuters •USATODAY.com •Newsday
You Might Like
Tweets about this
トンボ RT @minhtngo: So, Trump announces a #coronavirus travel ban, which creates mass confusion and panic, causing thousands of Americans to rush… 1 minute ago