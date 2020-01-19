How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing**

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

**



· *You can use Discord on your Xbox by linking your Discord account to your Xbox.*

· *Once your Discord and your Xbox Live accounts are linked, your Discord account will show what game you're currently playing on your Xbox One.*

· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*



You can use Discord on an Xbox... **· *You can use Discord on your Xbox by linking your Discord account to your Xbox.*· *Once your Discord and your Xbox Live accounts are linked, your Discord account will show what game you're currently playing on your Xbox One.*· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*You can use Discord on an Xbox 👓 View full article

