Add this 16-foot smart RGB LED light strip to your home for just $14.50

9to5Toys Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Minger 16.4-foot RGB LED Smart Light Strip for *$14.29 Prime shipped* when you use the code *GF9SDHMS* at checkout. This is down from its $22 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering smartphone control, this RGB LED strip is a great addition to any smart home. It has 16 million potential color combinations to choose from and offers over 16-feet of coverage. Plus, this strip is waterproof so you can use it inside or out (just be sure to keep the power supply safe from moisture.) Rated 4.3/5 stars.

