AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shift to more home use amid the coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · AT&T is lifting overage fees and removing internet data caps for home broadband internet amid the significant changes that millions of Americans are going through due to coronavirus concerns.
· Not all internet service providers have data caps in the first place.
· Comcast also announced that it's offering its...
Workers handle phone calls at a contact centre set up by Public Health Wales to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to handling calls to the 111 service, the centre in Cardiff is also responsible for sending out home testing kits to those concerned they have been infected.
CVS Health Corp said on Monday it would immediately waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications, in response to the U.S. health agencies urging... Reuters Also reported by •CTV News •Seattle Times •AppleInsider
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Thursday at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •CTV News •AppleInsider •bizjournals
Tweets about this
ANDREA RT @raybae689: AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shift to mor… 4 hours ago
RAY BAEZ AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shi… https://t.co/LqOPHqTjHo 7 hours ago
Manfred Rosenberg AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shi… https://t.co/S8B1Fj1fJo 7 hours ago
Iveygirl08 AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in r... https://t.co/JQh00yWbEk via @YahooNews7 hours ago
Kevin L. Mullin AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shi… https://t.co/zlzOsStH5p 7 hours ago
Bobbie D. AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shi… https://t.co/KtZKmdIt5G 9 hours ago
Airchecker Virus: Rogers Communications Inc., meanwhile, is lifting data caps on internet plans for its customers until the en… https://t.co/usRPBFGtPO 12 hours ago