Silicon Valley's most famous startup training program just scrapped its famous 'Demo Day' founder pitches and will instead make startups submit investor-friendly slides
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Y Combinator announced Tuesday that it was doing away with pitch presentations from its largest cohort to date as fears about coronavirus continue to hobble young startups.
· The accelerator also moved the availability up to March 16 given investors' interest in speeding up the process, the company said in a blog post.
·...