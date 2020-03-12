Global  

Silicon Valley's most famous startup training program just scrapped its famous 'Demo Day' founder pitches and will instead make startups submit investor-friendly slides

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Silicon Valley's most famous startup training program just scrapped its famous 'Demo Day' founder pitches and will instead make startups submit investor-friendly slides· Y Combinator announced Tuesday that it was doing away with pitch presentations from its largest cohort to date as fears about coronavirus continue to hobble young startups.
· The accelerator also moved the availability up to March 16 given investors' interest in speeding up the process, the company said in a blog post.
Y Combinator, as it goes online only with demo day, says summer batch may go remote

Y Combinator is considering switching its vaunted startup accelerator program to remote this summer after taking its demo days online in the face of the...
bizjournals

The 20 best startups from Y Combinator’s W20 Demo Day

With world events overtaking the tech world’s preferences to meet for coffees and convene at events, Y Combinator skipped its famous two-day live Demo event...
TechCrunch

