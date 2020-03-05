Global  

An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus (AAL)

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus (AAL)· *American Airlines confirmed Friday that one of its Dallas-based pilots tested positive for the coronavirus. *
· *The company declined to share which routes the employee recently flew, but noted risk of transmission to passengers was low. *
· *The spread of COVID-19 has decimated airline stocks and brought the industry...
News video: American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19 00:42

 An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe [Video]Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe

Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears. American Airlines says travelers will..

American Airlines Pilot Pilot Based Out Of DFW Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]American Airlines Pilot Pilot Based Out Of DFW Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The airline has not provided information regarding recent flights or the condition of any crews that worked with the infected pilot.

American Airlines extends window to waive change fees in wake of coronavirus

American Airlines has extended its window to waive change fees amid mounting concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.  The Fort Worth, Texas-based...
CBJ Morning Buzz: CLT flights to Europe put on hold as coronavirus spreads; Another big bank in hot water over fake accounts; Entertainment venue confirms plans for South End

Several flights to Europe from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are on hold amid rising concerns about the novel coronavirus. American Airlines Group Inc....
