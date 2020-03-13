Nintendo wins patent fight against company that sued over Switch design

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge



Nintendo has come out triumphant in a patent dispute with hardware developer Gamevice, which initially sued Nintendo for allegedly infringing on a patent for its gaming device, the Wikipad.



The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated a majority of the claims in Gamevice’s patent, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website. According to the board, Nintendo showed substantial evidence that Gamevice’s claims were “unpatentable.”



"Gamevice filed two separate lawsuits against Nintendo"



