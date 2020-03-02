Global  

Apple announces WWDC 2020 coming in June as a ‘new online experience’

9to5Mac Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Apple has just announced WWDC for 2020, coming in June (no exact date specified). The conference will be presented as what Apple calls a completely new online experience, confirming that a physical event will not be happening this year due to coronavirus concerns.

In the online event, Apple will preview the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Apple will also release developer betas at the same time.
The post Apple announces WWDC 2020 coming in June as a ‘new online experience’ appeared first on 9to5Mac.
