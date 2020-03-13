Global  

Keep your computer running in tip-top shape with CleanMyMac/PC for $68 (Orig. $89)

9to5Toys Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Most people have experienced the spinning wheel of death on their Mac or have been forced to hit CTRL + ALT + DELETE on their PC as a last resort. Oftentimes, this is because our computers get bogged down by things happening in the background. If you want to make your Mac or PC run like new again, CleanMyMac X and CleanMyPC will get rid of all the extra junk that’s slowing your machine down — and they will do it for just *$67.99* (Orig. $89.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The post Keep your computer running in tip-top shape with CleanMyMac/PC for $68 (Orig. $89) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
