Comcast, Charter, Verizon, and dozens of other internet and phone providers have signed an FCC pledge to 'keep Americans connected' even if they can't pay during disruptions caused by coronavirus

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Comcast, Charter, Verizon, and dozens of other internet and phone providers have signed an FCC pledge to 'keep Americans connected' even if they can't pay during disruptions caused by coronavirus· Internet service providers and telecom companies are participating in an FCC pledge to "keep Americans connected" to the internet during disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. 
· The pledge asks companies to keep internet online for customers who can't pay their internet bills, as well as waive late billing fees,...
News video: Pandemic Highlights The Stunning Number Of Americans Who Lack Broadband Internet

Pandemic Highlights The Stunning Number Of Americans Who Lack Broadband Internet 00:34

 The coronavirus outbreak is pushing workers to work at home, online, if at all possible. But according to Business Insider, millions more Americans could be left behind than the government estimates. The Federal Communications Commission says 21 million Americans lack high-speed internet access....

