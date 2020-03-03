Comcast, Charter, Verizon, and dozens of other internet and phone providers have signed an FCC pledge to 'keep Americans connected' even if they can't pay during disruptions caused by coronavirus
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · Internet service providers and telecom companies are participating in an FCC pledge to "keep Americans connected" to the internet during disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
· The pledge asks companies to keep internet online for customers who can't pay their internet bills, as well as waive late billing fees,...
The coronavirus outbreak is pushing workers to work at home, online, if at all possible. But according to Business Insider, millions more Americans could be left behind than the government estimates. The Federal Communications Commission says 21 million Americans lack high-speed internet access....
The U.S. telecoms regulator said Friday that major internet providers - including Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc - agreed not to terminate... Reuters Also reported by •The Verge •Belfast Telegraph
Internet service providers across the United States have agreed with the Federal Communications Commission to not terminate services for customers who fail to... AppleInsider Also reported by •The Next Web •Business Insider
